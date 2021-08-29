Andrea Mabellini extended his winning run in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT to three events with another strong showing alongside co-driver Virginia Lenzi.
The Italian beat French pair Bastien Bergounhe and Ghjuvanni Rossi to second and third respectively on Barum Czech Rally Zlín having led from start to finish.
For Bergounhe, the result marked his best placing so far in the arrive-and-drive series for the Renault Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres, while Rossi has finished on the podium on all four rounds run to date.
It was a fraught morning for Paulo Soria, however. The Argentine dropped from second overnight to fourth after contact with a chicane on SS11 left his car with a damaged turbo pipe. It got worse on SS12 when a heavy landing broke his Clio’s rear suspension.
Turkey’s Yigit Timur retired with a broken driveshaft on SS12.
