While Andrea Mabellini took an impressive home win in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, it was another rally of what might have been for Yigit Timur.

After a time penalty cost him the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT victory on Rally Liepāja, an off while leading the class on Rally di Roma Capitale this morning meant Timur went OTL despite his best efforts to remain in the classification.



It meant Italian Mabellini moved into a deserved lead he wouldn’t relinquish as the Italian battled brake issues to head home asphalt newcomer Paulo Soria from Argentina and Ghjuvanni Rossi from France.



“It was a really good battle and with my friends Soria and Rossi, we had big race and I am happy,” Mabellini said following his Rally di Roma Capitale triumph. “It’s what we are here for. It was a tough race, especially for the brakes, which we lost sometimes, but everything was okay and I am really happy to win my home race. We have done the best we could and I would like o thank all my partners, sponsors and all the team.”

