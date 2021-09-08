Prior to joining forces with emerging German talent Nick Loof for an FIA ERC3 Junior Championship campaign this season, Hugo Magalhães once took on and won the legendary Acropolis Rally as co-driver to namesake Bruno Magalhães.

That was in 2018 when the event counted as a round of the FIA European Rally Championship.



Having skipped two years, the Acropolis returns as a round of the FIA World Rally Championship once again – it was a founding round back in 1973 – when it takes place in Lamia from this Thursday to Sunday.



“I’m very glad to be the last co-driver winning this rally and it’s a great opportunity for Greece to have this event back,” said Magalhães.



Of the challenges facing his fellow co-drivers this week, Magalhães has offered this advice: “They need to be well prepared physically because it’s a really demanding rally with a high temperatures, it’s so exhausting. To perform well they need to be in shape but they also need to help the drivers taking cautions, avoiding the punctures and keeping the mechanical stuff in a good condition because things happen really fast in Greece.”



Loof restarts to continue ERC3 Junior learning mission

Nick Loof’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut might not have gone to plan, but the Pirelli-equipped German was still able to gather vital experience for the future after restarting following his exit on SS2 to finish seventh in ERC3 Junior.



“I made a mistake in the first stage of [Saturday] morning,” the Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver explained. “I went into the ditch on the exit of the circuit part of the stage, it was a bad mistake from my side and I was really frustrated. There was nothing damaged, just a bumper in the front and a bit on the front-left. We were quite lucky because there were a lot of concrete blocks in the ditch but we didn’t hit anything.



“The goal for [Sunday] was to drive the stages and to see the stages for next year.”

