Norbert Maior is keeping his feet on the ground in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship victory battle on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

The talented Romanian driver leads Martin László by 7.0s with Jean-Baptiste Franceschi closing fast, 23.4s behind in third with six stages over a competitive distance of 83.74 kilometres remaining on Sunday.



“We have tomorrow a long day ahead and tonight was the most difficult stage of my life with a lot of mud and it’s slippery like hell,” said the Peugeot 208 Rally4 driver, who is co-driven by sister Francesca. “We had to be careful and we are not thinking for the first place because we know Franceschi is really fast and can beat us but we will try to keep our rhythm to try to learn a lot because we are here to learn.



“It’s our first time, our pacenotes are not so good and we can see that on the times so we have to work. But we are here and we try to finish the rally. The car was really good, no problems, and I feel good.”

