Norbert Maior will continue his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship adventure on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, despite fearing he’d be a non-starter on the fourth event of the season.

The Romanian talent has faced a battle to fund his ERC campaign and tough events in Latvia and Italy haven’t helped his cause.



But Maior and co-driving sister Francesca will be in action in Czech Republic this week as they bid to emulate their second-place class finish achieved on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland earlier this season.



“Unexpectedly, our adventure in the ERC continues and we will be at the start of the 50th edition of Barum Rally,” said Maior. “But we are here because of the support of our team and the people around us.



“Everyone told us that this rally is something else and that the atmosphere here is really special, so we are curious and eager to start.



“A much more difficult competition is announced than before, with unstable weather which will make this rally atypical again, but that is why we are here, to learn as much as possible and to get ready for the next season.



“It’s the kind of rally where you can't make predictions about fights or the podium, as I think will be the case in the ERC3 Junior rankings.”

