While FIA World Rally Championship star Thierry Neuville topped an FIA Global Rally Ranking simulation that takes into account the results of international rallies held since October 15, ORLEN Team's Miko Marczyk was the best-placed FIA European Rally Championship driver in ninth position.

New for 2022 with an inaugural publication in the first quarter of this year, the FIA Global Rally Ranking is supported by the FIA Innovation Fund and will compare the results of drivers and co-drivers on events at international, regional and national level competing in cars from the FIA Rally Cars Pyramid, which will strengthen the links within the rally community worldwide.



Drivers and co-drivers will be ranked using a calculation formula based on a championship coefficient system, which also factors in overall position points and class points linked to the number of starters per event.

