Miko Marczyk reckoned his drive to sixth place on Rally Liepāja was even better than the performance he produced to score his maiden FIA European Rally Championship podium in Poland last month.

Marczyk, a member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, completed the top three on his home round of the ERC in June and continued his strong start to the 2021 season in Latvia last weekend at the wheel of his ORLEN Team Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



Co-driven by countryman Szymon Gospodarczyk, Marczyk won the Qualifying Stage and then clocked three top-five stage times.



At the finish in Liepāja on Saturday evening, 25-year-old Marczyk said: “We are very satisfied because that [performance] was a proof of our stability and good pace on fast gravel roads. Rajd Polski was really good for us with third place and our first podium in ERC, but this rally, I would say about the driving, was even better. Okay the final position is sixth, which is also not bad because there are top drivers from the world championship here but we are like 0.4s per kilometre slower than the top guys, it’s big progress for us.”



The 2019 Polish champion continued: “We also understand better the technical driving, we are putting the car in a better gravel position and we had big fun, we enjoy and we are in the process. It means next year we will be even closer to the top guys because this is our target. The first year [in 2020] was our debut when all the things were new, this year is like hybrid, we are using the experience from the rallies we did last year but there will also be some new rallies and next year we hope we will use all our experience on the stages.”

