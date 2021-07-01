Miko Marczyk underlined his status as one of the rising stars of the FIA European Rally Championship with the fastest time on the Qualifying Stage for Rally Liepāja.

ORLEN Team’s former Polish champion, 25, won the Welcome to Latvia!-sponsored test in a table-topping time of 2m12.283s aboard a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



A member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, Marczyk said: “I did my best, thanks to my team, I feel great in the car. I hope to do good job here again.”



Nikolay Gryazin, a two-time Rally Liepāja winner, was second fastest, 0.433s behind Marczyk in his Pirelli-equipped Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



ERC newcomer Georg Linnamäe, from Estonia, was third quickest followed by triple German title-winner Fabien Kreim and Andreas Mikkelsen, currently second in the ERC standings.



Defending ERC champion and current title leader Alexey Lukyanuk was sixth quickest with Dmitry Eremeev returning for co-driving duties in place of Alexey Arnautov, who is absent due to work commitments.



Hyundai Junior Driver and ERC returnee Ole Christian Veiby was seventh fastest, Simone Tempestini was eighth quickest with Raul Jeets ninth and Nil Solans P10 for Rallye Team Spain.



Marczyk now earns the right to select his starting position for Friday’s opening leg first with Gryazin next to pick and so on until the fastest 15 drivers on the Qualifying Stage have made their selection. Drivers will choose their positions on Liepāja’s beach from 20h40 local time today.



Photo:Chris Rawes/ERC Radio

