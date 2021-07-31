Miko Marczyk continued his hugely impressive start to the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship with fifth place on Rally di Roma Capitale, a result the Polish ace described as one of his “best”.

The 25-year-old ORLEN Team Škoda driver gradually fought his way into the top five alongside co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk following another display of promising speed aligned with his usual meticulous approach to car set-up and pacenote preparation.



“I’m very happy, I think this was our best rally, we could fight with top Italian drivers, we are on the pace on the Tarmac and it's great progress,” said the 2019 Polish champion, a member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory. “It wasn’t perfect on the first pass [of day two’s stages], I wanted to push harder but it was not possible because we are still learning and this was our first Tarmac rally this year and it’s a very tough and demanding rally. But we found some solutions with our engineer and we could be more confident.”



After three rounds, Marczyk is fourth in the ERC standings, seven points behind leader and defending European champion Alexey Lukyanuk.

