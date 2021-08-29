Miko Marczyk was the best-placed ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, the fourth round of the FIA European Rally Championship.
Driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for ORLEN Team, Marczyk finished fifth in the final order, one place ahead of ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member Efrén Llarena after Erik Cais crashed out.
The ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory is an incentive scheme for young stars in Rally2 cars competing in the ERC and featured Adam Březik for the first time. However, the local driver crashed out of his home event on SS12.
After 15 stages of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, this is how the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members ranked in the final classification:
5 Miko Marczyk (POL)/Szymon Gospodarczyk (POL) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo
6 Efrén Llarena (ESP)/Sara Fernández (ESP) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo
ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory: how they stand after four events
Miko Marczyk (POL) 78 points
Efrén Llarena (ESP) 76 points
Erik Cais (CZE) 33 points
Simone Tempestini (ROU) 21 points
Grégoire Munster (LUX) 3 points
