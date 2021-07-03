Overnight leader Nikolay Gryazin is holding firm in his bid to win Rally Liepāja for a third time.

With three stages of the high-speed gravel counter remaining, the Latvia-based Russian heads Craig Breen by 15.2s with Alexey Lukyanuk overtaking Efrén Llarena for third on Saturday’s opening test.



However, there was a scare for Lukyanuk, the FIA European Rally Championship damaging the radiator of his Citroën C3 Rally2 after he ran wide on a corner nearing the finish of SS9.



But temporary repairs ensured he could reach the midday service halt in Liepāja with no time dropped.



Miko Marczyk is fifth behind Llarena with Andreas Mikkelsen passing his fellow Norwegian Ole Christian Veiby for sixth on SS9. Eerik Pietarinen is eighth followed by Emilio Fernàndez and Erik Cais.



Umberto Scandola rolled his Hyundai Rally Team Italia i20 R5 into retirement on SS8, where Fabian Kreim’s challenge also came to an end. The Pole Promotion driver was seventh at the time of his exit.



Dmitry Feofanov heads ERC2, home hero Mārtiņš Sesks has moved to the top of the ERC3/ERC3 Junior leaderboard after Sami Pajari rolled. However, Sesks returned to service in his home city with minor radiator damage following contact.



Ken Torn holds a clear lead in ERC Junior, while Dariusz Poloński and Yigit Tumur are on top in the Abarth Rally Cup and Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT respectively.



The repeat of the 18.42-kilometre Neste stage is due to begin at 13h50 local time.

