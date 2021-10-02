The first Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras to form part of the FIA Rally Championship calendar has got off to a dramatic start with Dani Sordo demoting Andreas Mikkelsen for top spot on SS2 and extending his advantage when Mikkelsen hit trouble on SS4.

Mikkelsen, driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for Toksport WRT, beat Simone Tempestini by 1.6s through the opening stage – held in damp and foggy conditions – with Sordo 4.8s behind Mikkelsen in his Team MRF Tyres-entered Hyundai i20 R5.



Sordo then took his turn to shine with the fastest time on the fog-hit SS2 and SS3 to hold a 2.2s advantage over Mikkelsen starting SS4. Although Sordo feared he’d lost time through the run due not having “a good pace with the pacenotes and the crests”, a damaged right-rear tyre cost Mikklesen vital time.



“It was probably after 6ks but I don’t know,” said Mikkelsen. “I didn’t touch anything, just normal driving so it’s really unfortunate.”



Mikkelsen is now 28.9s behind Sordo heading to service in Fafe with ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk 1.7s down on Mikkelsen in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2. The Russian wasn’t entirely at easy with the handling of his car on SS1, reporting that he felt like “something had broken”. But he was just 2.7.s behind Sordo on the drier and clearer SS4 to show his true pace in the improving conditions.



Tempestini was a flying third after three stages but a double puncture on SS4 has left him 1.4s behind Lukyanuk in fourth with Simone Campedelli (Team MRF Tyres) fifth and Nil Solans an encouraging sixth after to back-to-back ERC retirements.



Six-time Portuguese champion and current national championship leader Armindo Araújo, last year’s Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras winner, suffered a “big spin” on SS2 but demoted Umberto Scandola for seventh on SS4 after the Italian reported a possible broken front-left damper. Scandola also eased off for two kilometres on SS1 fearing he’d picked up a puncture but the Hyundai Rally Team Italia driver was quickly back up to speed.



Scandola is eighth with Team Hyundai Portugal’s Bruno Magalhães ninth on his first outing in a new-generation Hyundai i20 N Rally2. Ricardo Teodósio moved up to P10 when Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena was forced to complete the final seven kilometres off SS4 with a damaged right-rear tyre.



Yoann Bonato is P12 with Erik Cais P13 after he suffered a half-spin on SS2 having spent the morning loop adapting to the tricky changeable conditions in his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rallly2.



ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk’s bid to top the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory order suffered a setback due to a damaged tyre on SS1. He’s P15 after four stages, one place behind Škoda Rally Team Hungaria’s Norbert Herczig.



Mexican driver Benito Guerra had to stop on SS1 after fears he’d punctured his front left-tyre following contact with a rock. He heads ERC2 leader Javier Pardo in P18 with Suzuki Motor Ibérica driver Pardo admitting he’d made an “idiot mistake” on SS4.



After three stages, Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4) headed Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas (Peugeot 208 Rally4) by 17.0s with Pedro Almeida third.



Alberto Battistolli’s chances of a strong result were hit by a double puncture, while Alexander Villanueva’s return to ERC action for the first time since 1992 ended when he damaged the front-right corner of his Citroën C3 Rally2.



Luis Vilariño and Alessandro Taddei were non-starters after crashing in free practice on Friday afternoon.



Following service in Fafe, the repeat of the 12.10-kilometre Luilhas stage, SS5, is due to begin at 15h00 local time.

