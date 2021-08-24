The last time Filip Mareš took part on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in 2019 he won the FIA ERC1 Junior title – and the accompanying 100,000 euros career progression prize – by 0.3s.

He’s been counting the days to the 50thrunning of the sealed-surface event, his home round of the European championship, ever since and will be a contender for a top result in his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



“It’s an incredible feeling to be back in the ERC and I’m really looking forward to the race and the big competition between many great drivers,” said the Czech talent, who competes under the ACCR Laureta Auto Škoda Team. “It’s going to be an impressive race I am sure and I have the memories from 2019, the highlight of my rally career so far.



“The stages look really amazing, even more narrow and more difficult with some new parts for me so it will be a really nice race. It will be nice to see all the people from the ERC again so let’s do this.”



He continued: “I wanted to start in Roma but I struggled with the budget so I had to cancel my start and now we have prepared well for my home race. I hope we can be in the fight for the top eight, maybe the top five, we will see. But for sure the pace in the ERC is incredible, I need to have my feet firmly on the ground and do all the things in the best way I am able to.”

ERC No Zlin start for ERC champion Lukyanuk 12 MINUTES AGO

ERC Can ERC3 Junior Franceschi savour more Zlin fun times? 2 HOURS AGO