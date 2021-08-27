Andreas Mikkelsen has made a sensational start to Barum Czech Rally Zlín with a pacesetting performance on the rain-affected Qualifying Stage this morning.

With Jonas Andersson co-driving for the first time, Mikkelsen took 2m34.711s to complete the 4.07-kilometre Malenovice test in his Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo.



It means the Norwegian will select his starting order for Saturday’s stages first with road position potentially crucial due to the likelihood of wet conditions throughout the weekend. “Tricky conditions like we expected, lot of mud, but it was predictable, no surprises,” Mikkelsen said afterwards.



Home hero and ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member Erik Cais was second quickest, 0.524s adrift of Mikkelsen in his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 with former ERC champion Jan Kopecký making it a MICHELIN-equipped clean sweep of the top three positions in third.



Kopecký, who has eight outright Zlín wins to his name, clocked a 2m35.241s for the Agrotec Škoda Rally Team on his first Zlín start with co-driver Jan Hloušek.



For Cais, meanwhile, losing out on the Qualifying Stage win was a blow but out of his control as he explained: “The pop-off opened three times. Our time is good, but I'm disappointed. I wanted to start first on my hope event. Let's see.”



ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk was a fine fourth fastest ahead of Jari Huttunen, who is making his debut for Team MRF Tyres and impressed. Filip Mareš, the ERC1 Junior champion from 2019, was sixth quickest followed by Simon Wagner and Yoann Bonato, who was the best-placed Zlín rookie.



Leading local drivers Tomáš Kostka and Miroslav Jakeš rounded out the top 10 with Škoda Rally Team Hungaria’s Norbert Herczig in P11 on a rare outing in the wet.



Dominik Stříteský, Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Callum Devine, Adam Březík and Petr Semerád completed the top 15 and also earn the right to take part in the start selection ceremony in Zlín from 16h30 local time today.



Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena was P16 following a rear differential issue. He headed fellow Spaniard Luis Vilariño and Martin Koči. The Slovakian was called up as a last-minute replacement for Roman Odložilík and was still rediscovering four-wheel drive. “It's my first time in a 4x4 car after more than a year so I'm getting used to that,” he said.



Tibor Érdi Jr was the fastest ERC2 runner, Ken Torn was quickest in ERC Junior for Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres with Jean-Baptiste Franceschi topping ERC3 and ERC3 Junior in his Renault Clio Rally4. Dariusz Poloński set the pace among the Abarth Rally Cup contingent with Paulo Soria the driver to beat in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT.



The Qualifying Stage took place without ERC leader Alexey Lukyanuk. The defending champion crashed in testing on Wednesday and with his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2 damaged beyond immediate repair, the Russian is a non-starter.



ClickHEREfor the Qualifying Stage results.

