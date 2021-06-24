A haul of “big important points” helped to compensate Amaury Molle after the start of his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship campaign came to an “abrupt halt” on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland’s fifth stage.

On a rare start on gravel and competing in his TM Competition Ford Fiesta for the first time, the talented Belgian was making progress on the loose-surface stages alongside co-driver Floian Barral when a technical problem intervened.



“It was a new rally for me and it was a real challenge to experience with a lot of new factors,” said Molle. “After our good times in Free Practice and qualifying, we were quite happy to be in contact with the leader of the race but, unfortunately, our efforts were not representative during the race. I had to modify and adapt my driving style to the gravel, which is ultimately very different when you're on asphalt.



“Our race for experience came to an abrupt halt during SS5 following the failure and breakage of an oil pressure sensor.



“We were able to be at the start during the next day with a view to gaining as much experience as possible on gravel and increasing our confidence in the car. It was done and with as a bonus: we left with big, important points for the championship.”

