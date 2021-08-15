There’s plenty more still to come from Hyundai Motorsport’s all-new i20 N Rally2 according to Team Principal Andrea Adamo.
Adamo was speaking after ERC Junior graduate Jari Huttunen drove the car to an impressive debut victory in the FIA World Rally Championship 2 category on the Ypres Rally in Belgium earlier today (Sunday).
“The objective for this rally was to learn and to pick up experience on the car’s competitive debut,” Adamo said. “We basically told the crews not to push too much. Even so, they found themselves with a big margin so there was no need to extract maximum performance from the car. To come away with the WRC2 win in its first event shows we have a good baseline, but the car hasn’t fully spread its wings. It has been a tricky weekend still, and sometimes you experience things in competition that you don’t see in testing; it’s why we’re here. We come away with a win – and some room for improvement.”
Hyundai’s i20 N Rally2 is eligible for use in the FIA European Rally Championship.
“The objective for this rally was to learn and to pick up experience on the car’s competitive debut,” Adamo said. “We basically told the crews not to push too much. Even so, they found themselves with a big margin so there was no need to extract maximum performance from the car. To come away with the WRC2 win in its first event shows we have a good baseline, but the car hasn’t fully spread its wings. It has been a tricky weekend still, and sometimes you experience things in competition that you don’t see in testing; it’s why we’re here. We come away with a win – and some room for improvement.”
Hyundai’s i20 N Rally2 is eligible for use in the FIA European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC star Breen goes for it on world run
The post New ERC-bound Hyundai yet to “spread its wings” despite debut win appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC round ideal for brave Arai’s comeback rally
ERC
Zooming to Zlin: Pajari brings high-speed asphalt learning to the world stage and back again