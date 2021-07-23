Rachele Somaschini is marking her return to the FIA European Rally Championship in her native Italy this week by graduating to the headlining Rally2 division having enrolled in the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory.





She has secured key backing from insurance company Prima Assicurazioni, which is supporting her fight against cystic fibrosis, a condition from which she suffers.



Confirmation of Prima Assicurazioni’s vital support follows months of preparation and will result in Somaschini’s Sportec Engineering-prepared car running in a striking purple livery on Rally di Roma Capitale and September’s Azores Rallye. Prima Assicurazioni is credited with revolutionising the world of car, motorbike and van insurance and has recently launched a home, family and accident product.



Prima Assicurazioni’s alliance with Somaschini means it is indirectly supporting #CorrerePerUnRespiro, the Milan driver’s project to raise funding for the Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica (FFC), a cystic fibrosis research organisation.



It is hoped Prima Assicurazioni will extend its support of Somaschini for a full international-level programme in 2022 after experiencing the benefits of an association with the leading female driver this season.



“I’m over the moon for this return to the European championship,” said Somaschini, who will be co-driven by Nicola Arena. “Challenging races with very different characteristics make it a perfect gym for the growth of driving technique and the very cooperative and friendly environment makes you feel like in a family. The ideal situation to try to improve without experiencing too much stress in the competition and then, of course, there is the great media coverage provided by the ERC promoter [Eurosport Events].”



She continued: “After the difficult year we’ve been through, to have entered into this collaboration with such a prestigious partner as Prima Assicurazioni, which, like me, aims to expand its target audience, is a great result. It was really important for me to return to the ERC for my personal growth. Therefore, the objectives of #CorrerePerUnRespiro, my project to raise funds for FFC, and the strategies of Prima Assicurazioni dovetailed perfectly to create this partnership.



“I would like to thank this sponsor very much for their support and trust, as well as those who continue to support me, which allow me to take part in such a prestigious series and which I will try to reciprocate with maximum commitment. Rally di Roma Capitale is a very technical and fast race and for my first time here with an R5 we will put in a lot of effort to do well.”



Anna Sanfilippo, Chief Marketing Officer of Prima Assicurazioni, said: “We strongly believe that solidarity and responsibility are two fundamental values for an insurance company and that sport is a perfect vehicle for positive messages. For this reason, as we have already done with ACF Fiorentina, of whom we are sponsors and with whom we have promoted a campaign on safe driving, we have now decided to get involved with Rachele for a good cause.”



Somaschini’s battle against cystic fibrosis has been boosted of late by the approval of the Trikafta treatment by the Italian health system. It is described as “a turnaround for her health and efforts and for 70 per cent of Italian people affected by cystic fibrosis that will get benefit from the treatment”, according to a statement from the RS Team.



