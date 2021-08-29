Local hero Erik Cais will head into the final loop of three stages leading Barum Czech Rally Zlín by 20.4s after the 22-year-old claimed a hat-trick of fastest times this morning.





Starting his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship for the third time, Cais went on another charge in his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 this morning to go quickest on all three stages run so far on leg two.



“We are trying, we are doing our best and hopefully it will come through in the next loop and we will bring it home,” said Cais, who is co-driven by fellow Czech Jindřiška Žáková. “On Biskupice [SS11] I was too fast and I talk to myself to be more clever, not to be over the limit and this was a pretty clean run [on Májová], one of the most beautiful stages in the world. Thank you to the spectators who are pushing us as hard as possible.”



Kopecký, the 2013 ERC champion, was 13.0s slower than Cais through Májová, which was streamed live on the ERC’s Facebook and YouTube channels.



“It’s really good it’s dry now and we will see what is going to happen in the afternoon,” said the Agrotec Škoda Rally Team driver. “We are still trying but I didn’t feel completely perfect in the first two stages. There are some places where you can improve a lot if you can take a lot of risk, but I was driving maximum. There is no pressure on me. I am nearly 40 years old and I am just enjoying my driving. I have a beautiful wife and two small kids. I have no pressure.”



Andreas Mikkelsen continus to hold third place for Toksport WRT, a result that will put the Norwegian on top of the ERC standings if he can maintain the position to the finish in Zlín this afternoon.



Simon Wagner was fourth after two stages but a puncture on SS12 has sent the Austrian plunging down the order and promoted Filip Mareš into fourth followed by Norbert Herczig, Miko Marczyk and Efrén Llarena.



Callum Devine, Miroslav Jakeš and Yoann Bonato complete the top 10 followed by Martin Koči, Petr Semerád, Martin Vlček, ERC Junior leader Ken Torn and Alberto Battistolli.



After SS11, Tibor Érdi Jr held a 30.1s advantage over Victor Cartier in ERC2, while Pep Bassas is more than one minute clear of Norbert Maior in ERC3. Maior leads ERC3 Junior ahead of Martin László and Jean-Baptiste Franceschi. Dariusz Poloński and Andrea Mabellini comfortably lead the Abarth Rally Cup and Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT.



Following service in Otrokovice, the second run of Halenkovice is due to get underway at 12h42 local time. The finish is scheduled at 17h15 in Zlín’s main square when the winner of the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín will be crowned.



Useful resources:

Click



Click



Click



Click The ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member started Sunday’s action 2.1s in front of eight-time Barum Czech Rally Zlín winner Jan Kopecký after a blistering run through the Pindula night stage on Saturday.Starting his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship for the third time, Cais went on another charge in his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 this morning to go quickest on all three stages run so far on leg two.“We are trying, we are doing our best and hopefully it will come through in the next loop and we will bring it home,” said Cais, who is co-driven by fellow Czech Jindřiška Žáková. “On Biskupice [SS11] I was too fast and I talk to myself to be more clever, not to be over the limit and this was a pretty clean run [on Májová], one of the most beautiful stages in the world. Thank you to the spectators who are pushing us as hard as possible.”Kopecký, the 2013 ERC champion, was 13.0s slower than Cais through Májová, which was streamed live on the ERC’s Facebook and YouTube channels.“It’s really good it’s dry now and we will see what is going to happen in the afternoon,” said the Agrotec Škoda Rally Team driver. “We are still trying but I didn’t feel completely perfect in the first two stages. There are some places where you can improve a lot if you can take a lot of risk, but I was driving maximum. There is no pressure on me. I am nearly 40 years old and I am just enjoying my driving. I have a beautiful wife and two small kids. I have no pressure.”Andreas Mikkelsen continus to hold third place for Toksport WRT, a result that will put the Norwegian on top of the ERC standings if he can maintain the position to the finish in Zlín this afternoon.Simon Wagner was fourth after two stages but a puncture on SS12 has sent the Austrian plunging down the order and promoted Filip Mareš into fourth followed by Norbert Herczig, Miko Marczyk and Efrén Llarena.Callum Devine, Miroslav Jakeš and Yoann Bonato complete the top 10 followed by Martin Koči, Petr Semerád, Martin Vlček, ERC Junior leader Ken Torn and Alberto Battistolli.After SS11, Tibor Érdi Jr held a 30.1s advantage over Victor Cartier in ERC2, while Pep Bassas is more than one minute clear of Norbert Maior in ERC3. Maior leads ERC3 Junior ahead of Martin László and Jean-Baptiste Franceschi. Dariusz Poloński and Andrea Mabellini comfortably lead the Abarth Rally Cup and Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT.Following service in Otrokovice, the second run of Halenkovice is due to get underway at 12h42 local time. The finish is scheduled at 17h15 in Zlín’s main square when the winner of the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín will be crowned.Useful resources:Click HERE for the itineraryClick HERE for live timingClick HERE for how to watch live onlineClick HERE for how to listen on ERC Radio

ERC Jakes to open road on ERC Zlin decider 5 HOURS AGO

ERC Pace shown, data gathered but Huttunen’s Team MRF Tyres’ ERC debut ends early 6 HOURS AGO