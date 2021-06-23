Ola Jr Nore underlined the potential of Renault’s all-new Clio Rally4 with fastest stage times and a podium push on round one of the 2021 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

The Norwegian was firmly in the top-three fight starting the final loop of stages but was unable to reach the finish due to a gearbox issue.



“I was happy to be able to fight for the top spots,” said Nore, for whom ORLEN 77th Rally Poland was his first ERC outing on gravel. “The rally had some really fast stages, with changing surfaces. In the end the gearbox stopped working properly and we had to retire. But we learned a lot about the new car and gained experience.”



Nore’s Toksport WRT team-mate Jean-Baptiste Francheschi endured a troubled opening loop but impressed when the opportunity allowed.



Florian Bernardi had been due to compete in Poland in a third Clio Rally4 but was unable to start after a testing crash left his car beyond immediate repair.

