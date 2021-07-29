Sami Pajari remains on top in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship fight but has revealed that he had hopes of being further ahead after three rounds.

Pajari completed the ERC3 Junior podium on Rally di Roma Capitale in his Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4 after running as low as eighth in the category following an indifferent start to the Italian asphalt event.



Fastest in class on Saturday’s opening test, Finnish talent Pajari slipped down the order through the first leg after brake issues triggered a loss of time and confidence. But he fought back into contention and benefited when key rivals retired or were delayed to finish third in ERC3 Junior and fourth in ERC3.



“It was not as I hoped but I really should think in a positive way,” said Pajari. “It was a tough fight between [Alejandro Cachón and Jean-Baptiste Franceschi] and I can only imagine if I didn’t have problems in the beginning what my pace would have been. But sometimes this sport goes like that and my experience on Tarmac is still so less. For my career to gain the Tarmac kilometres and third place isn’t too bad. There is room for myself to improve but my driving was getting better. It’s been a good rally to learn and study.”



After three rounds, Pajari leads ERC3 Junior by 16 points and is six points behind Pep Bassas in ERC3.

