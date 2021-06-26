Giovanni Benvenuto Baruffa has explained what stopped him from going the distance on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

Baruffa was making his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut on the high-speed gravel event but was unable to complete the opening morning’s stages alongside co-driver Simone Brachi.



“I can say that Rally Poland did not really start for us,” said the Baldon Rally team driver. “After breaking the ice in the short Mikołajki Arena special stage on Friday evening, we set out on Saturday morning with the aim of measuring the new special stages without looking too much at the standings in this completely new experience for us.



“After a few kilometres, however, I began to experience a drop in tension and a great difficulty in maintaining concentration. I felt tired and fatigued, very hot and out of breath. I started to worry, anyway I wanted to try to do the second special stage of the morning as well to see if the situation improved, but it got worse and worse.



“At that point, at the start of the next test, the longest of the day, together with my co-pilot and the guys from the team, I decided it would be more safe to stop in order not to risk something worse. I'm sorry for us, for the team, for everyone who has worked in these weeks but it was better to stop.”

