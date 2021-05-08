Jan Kopecký, winner of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2013, is returning to the event where he made his debut 20 years ago.

Now 39 and with a World Rally Championship 2 and Asia-Pacific crown – plus multiple Czech titles – littering his impressive career CV Kopecký is contesting Rally Šumava Klatovy this weekend among a packed 85-car entry.



Two decades ago, Czech ace Kopecký was at a wheel of a Škoda Octavia. This weekend, he’ll drive a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on what is round two of his national championship.



Co-driven by Jan Hloušek, Kopecký is the number one seed for the event and will compete under the Agrotec Škoda Rally Team banner. Filip Mareš, the winner of the 2019 ERC1 Junior Championship, is seeded number two for the Laureta Škoda Auto Team alongside co-driver Radovan Bucha.



ERC regulars Albert von Thurn und Taxis and Bernhard Ettel are also entered.



Meanwhile, the Czech championship is set to run in tandem with the ERC on 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín, which is planned for August 27-29.

