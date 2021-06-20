Sami Pajari made the perfect FIA European Rally Championship debut with an ERC3/ERC3 Junior victory double in his Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4.

The Finn beat Frenchman Mathieu Franceschi (Peugeot 208 Rally4) to ERC3 honours on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland with Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas third.



Łukasz Lewandowski gave the Opel Corsa Rally4 its ERC3 debut and took sixth place behind Norbert Maior and Nick Loof.



Pajari also headed the ERC3 Junior order ahead of Maior, Loof, Kasper Kasari, Daniel Polášek and Amaury Molle, who restarted on leg two after stopping on Saturday with an oil pressure fault.



Ola Jr Nore was on course to score an ERC3/ERC3 Junior podium in his Renault Clio Rally4, but a gearbox fault led to his exit one stage from the finish.



Broken steering stopped Martin László on SS13, while a car fire forced Nikolai Landa out on SS12.



Jean-Baptiste Franceschi also failed to go the distance. Florian Bernardi was a non-starter due to damage caused to his Clio Rally4 in testing.

