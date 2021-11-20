Javier Pardo made it six wins out of six starts on Rally Islas Canarias to clinch the FIA ERC2 title** in style, despite being almost three minutes off the lead when he was slowed by a power loss on SS2.

But there were mixed emotions for Suzuki Motor Ibérica after Pardo’s team-mate, Joan Vinyes, retired from a comfortable lead on the penultimate stage after a gearbox failure struck his Swift R4lly S.



“This is the work of all the team and of course my co-driver Adrián Pérez,” Pardo said. “It was the perfect season, it was incredible, but I am sorry for Joan and Jordi [Mercader].”



Abarth Rally Cup winner Carlos David García finished second with Dmitry Feofanov third following his puncture delay on day one.



Newcomer Serhii Potiiko crashed out of fourth place on the final stage, which promoted Dariusz Poloński to fourth and Tibor Érdi Jr to fifth.



Poloński restarted after stopping on SS2 with an electrical fault on his Abarth 124 rally. Érdi Jr also returned to the action following his crash 50 metres from the start of SS1.



The three-time ERC2 champion was on impressive form on his comeback with top-three times on all eight stages and three stage bests on his debut in a Proracing Engineering-built Škoda Fabia R4.



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

