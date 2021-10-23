Despite a damaged tyre on SS3, Javier Pardo’s bid for a fifth consecutive victory in the FIA ERC2 Championship on Rally Hungary is on track.

That’s after his Suzuki Motor Ibérica team-mate Joan Vinyes dropped out of first place when he went off the road and damaged the suspension on his Swift R4lly S on SS6 and retired.



Pardo’s main title rival Dmitry Feofanov is second followed by Martin Rada, who moved into third place and theAbarth Rally Cuplead when an electrical issue slowed Dariusz Poloński on SS7.



Victor Cartier overcame brake issues and a water leak to finish leg one in his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit in fourth ahead of the delayed Poloński. Roberto Gobbin is sixth with Csaba Juhász seventh.



Home hero and three-time ERC2 champion Tibor Érdi Jr was in second place but retired at midday service with a broken gearbox in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X. Unlike Vinyes, Érdi Jr won’t restart on Sunday’s deciding leg.

