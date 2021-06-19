Young Spaniard Javier Pardo holds the advantage in ERC2 on his category debut and his first start in Poland.

Driving a Rally2 Kit-specification Suzuki Swift R4lly S for Suzuki Motor Ibérica, Pardo moved in front when defending champion Tibor Érdi Jr retired on SS7.



Former French Junior championship contender Victor Cartier, another ERC2 rookie, is second in his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit with Dmitry Feofanov third in another Suzuki.



Joan Vinyes, who was handed a one-minute penalty for taking the wrong route on SS1, is fourth after reporting a powersteering issue.



Polish drivers Dariusz Poloński (Abarth 124 rally) and Michał Pryczek (Subaru Impreza) complete the top six.

