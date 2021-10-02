Not even an “idiot mistake” could knock Javier Pardo off his stride in his pursuit of a fourth consecutive ERC2 win on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras.

The Spaniard, at the wheel of a Suzuki Motor Ibérica-entered Swift R4lly S, is more than two minutes in front of team-mate Joan Vinyes after twice going off on SS4.



“In a slow left corner I made a mistake and go to the ditch and stall the engine and can’t restart,” Pardo explained. “Then in another slow left corner I don’t make the corner well and I needed to put the reverse. But the car has been good and I am happy.”



Andorran Vinyes, meanwhile, survived a spin on SS2 and admitted to resisting the temptation to go on “maximum attack” due to the conditions.



Victor Cartier is third in his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit, despite a puncture on SS5 and “some moments in the muddy conditions”. The French youngster is one place ahead of Dmitry Feofanov, who is in a close battle with Pardo for the ERC2 title.

