What Simone Campedelli lacks in experience he will more than make up for in form during this week’s FIA European Rally Championship season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

Although the event marks unchartered territory for the Team MRF Tyres driver, Campedelli heads to Poland from his native Italy having taken three podiums already in 2021.



“I am excited about the season,” Campedelli said. “I have had two podiums in the Italian Gravel Rally Championship and I am excited to be rallying internationally again. I have never been to Rally Poland before but I know it is really demanding. As I have not been rallying internationally over the last few seasons, I think it will take some miles to see where the pace is.”



Like team-mate Craig Breen, Campedelli is playing a key role in MRF Tyres’ ongoing development programme.



“Throughout this season, it will always be a compromise between pace and development,” he said. “It is very important to cover as much stage mileage as we can to develop the next generation of MRF Tyres.”

ERC Scandola can: ERC mission of discovery is go! 4 HOURS AGO

ERC Artist Aro raps about ERC star Miko Marczyk ahead of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland 11 HOURS AGO