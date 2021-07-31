Nick Loof had no reason to be disappointed on Rally di Roma Capitale, even though his run of podiums in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship is over.

After finishing third in the Pirelli-supported category on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland and Rally Liepāja, which both took place on his least-favoured gravel, the 20-year-old was tipped for more of the same on the Italian asphalt stages.



But with his international career still in its infancy, Loof focused on learning and improving rather than pushing for another podium visit alongside co-driver Hugo Magalhães.



“To finish is quite nice and the feeling was actually getting really good at the end,” said the German Ford Fiesta Rally4. “There were still some small mistakes with the line and the driving style but it’s getting there slowly so I need to get more seating time in the car. But, overall, I can be quite happy. They were really tough and demanding stages, really something new for me and my driving.



“Everyone in the team did a really good job, Hugo did a fantastic job and was very helpful. Now starts the preparation for [Barum Czech Rally Zlín] where I hope we can do even better.”

