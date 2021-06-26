FIA European Rally Championship newcomer Ghjuvanni Rossi said has surprised after landing a Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT podium when the arrive-and-drive series began in Poland last week.
Frenchman Rossi finished second to Argentine Paulo Soria in a MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5 run by Toksport WRT.

“It’s okay, we are happy to be on second place, it is a surprise for us but we were doing a solid rally,” Rossi said following his impressive performance on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.
