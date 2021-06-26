Daniel Polášek described his first outing in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship as “awesome” after he finished fifth in the category on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.
The ex-finswimmer was making only his second start on gravel at the wheel of a Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally4 on Pirelli tyres.

“Rally Poland was awesome, I really enjoyed it,” said the Czech youngster, who was co-driven by compatriot Kateřina Janovská. “The roads [on Sunday] were quite destroyed, we made some damage on our Fiesta a little bit so we will see how bad it is. We tried to push and, like I said, it was awesome.”
