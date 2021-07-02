Dariusz Poloński fought back from a damaged right-rear tyre to complete Friday’s action as the Abarth Rally Cup leader on Rally Liepāja.

The Pole, who heads the one-make category following his victory on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last month, holds a clear margin ahead of his Czech rival Martin Rada, who claimed top Abarth Rally Cup honours on Rally Liepāja last season.



“We had a big problem at the end of the first loop with the rear tyres and we had a right-rear puncture and lost a lot of time,” said Poloński. “The left-rear tyre was also really used but the second loop was much better. We didn’t attack so much so it was very good for us, nice and calm.”



Rada said: “We are here at the finish, that is the most important thing.”

