Dariusz Poloński secured a hat-trick of Abarth Rally Cup wins on Rally di Roma Capitale, while demonstrating the pace of the Abarth 124 rally on asphalt.

After winning the opening gravel-based Abarth Rally Cup rounds in Poland and Latvia, Poloński made it three victories in succession when the FIA European Rally Championship visited Italy last weekend.



But as well as his class success, Pole Poloński completed the ERC2 podium after claiming two fastest times in the showroom-based category with co-driver Łukasz Sitek by his side.



“Winning three rallies in a row is a good achievement and I am really happy to be here,” said Poloński at the finish in Fiuggi on Sunday evening. “It was a perfect rally with beautiful stages and the car was working well, it’s his home so of course it was working well.



“Today was much more difficult than yesterday. It’s a long day with bumpy stages but we are very happy with what achieved. Every stage had more and more gravel so we had to be cautious, but it was a problem for everybody, it’s normal. We also scored good points in ERC2 and I am looking forward to the next rally.”



Roberto Gobbin marked his return to Abarth Rally Cup duty by finishing runner-up to Poloński in sixth position in ERC2 alongside co-driver Alessandro Cervi.

