Portuguese crews will be out in force in the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship.

As well as forming the opening two rounds of the ERC schedule, Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras and the 56th Azores Rallye count as the first and seconds rounds of the Campeonato de Portugal de Ralis, the Portuguese national championship.



Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes place from March 11-13 with the 56th Azores Rallye following from March 25-27. Both events run on mainly gravel stages.



A number of Portuguese drivers contest the ERC each season with Bruno Magalhães a title contender in 2017.

Ad

ERC Who would have held the Power in ERC 2021? YESTERDAY AT 05:09

ERC ERC rallies among champion Mikkelsen’s top-five 2021 moments 09/01/2022 AT 05:02