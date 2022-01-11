Portuguese crews will be out in force in the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship.
As well as forming the opening two rounds of the ERC schedule, Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras and the 56th Azores Rallye count as the first and seconds rounds of the Campeonato de Portugal de Ralis, the Portuguese national championship.
Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras takes place from March 11-13 with the 56th Azores Rallye following from March 25-27. Both events run on mainly gravel stages.
A number of Portuguese drivers contest the ERC each season with Bruno Magalhães a title contender in 2017.
