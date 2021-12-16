From 2022, the FIA European Rally Championship will emulate the FIA World Rally Championship by including a bonus-points paying live TV Power Stage to close each round.

The fastest five top-level ERC1 category drivers in the final special stage will win extra points on a sliding 5-4-3-2-1 scale. With up to 40 additional points available across the season, vital tenths of a second gained here can significantly boost a driver’s title challenge.



As well as being broadcast on WRC+ All Live (see below), the Power Stage will be broadcast live on international networks.



The introduction of a Power Stage means that bonus points will no longer be awarded after each leg.

Ad

ERC New-era ERC calendar unveiled 11 HOURS AGO

ERC Victory makes everything right again for ERC Junior ace Cachon YESTERDAY AT 05:05