From 2022, the FIA European Rally Championship will emulate the FIA World Rally Championship by including a bonus-points paying live TV Power Stage to close each round.
The fastest five top-level ERC1 category drivers in the final special stage will win extra points on a sliding 5-4-3-2-1 scale. With up to 40 additional points available across the season, vital tenths of a second gained here can significantly boost a driver’s title challenge.
As well as being broadcast on WRC+ All Live (see below), the Power Stage will be broadcast live on international networks.
The introduction of a Power Stage means that bonus points will no longer be awarded after each leg.
