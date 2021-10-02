Luis Vilariño and Alessandro Taddei won’t be in action when Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras begins today (Saturday).

They both crashed during Friday afternoon’s free practice with Vilariño’s Škoda Fabia Rally2 suffering engine damage, while Taddei’s Hyundai i20 R5 (pictured) could not be repaired in the time available.



For both drivers, missing out on contesting round six of the FIA European Rally Championship is a blow. Vilariño arrived in a Fafe on a high after finishing a season-best P11 on the 55th Azores Rallye last month, while the event would have marked veteran driver Taddei’s first start of the year.

