Josh McErlean plans to use the experience he gained contesting Rally di Alba in Italy last month when he returns to the FIA European Rally Championship in the country this week.

McErlean, who turned 22 on July 16, finished third on the Italian regional event in a Hyundai i20 R5. His outing on Rally di Roma Capitale from July 23-25 marks his first ERC start since November’s Rally Islas Canarias.



“It’s great to be back in the ERC,” said the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy-supported driver. “We’ve done some good miles since then and hopefully we can show some good speed and perform at the European level.



“There’s no specific target, it’s just to keep on building the momentum and pace we had on Rally di Alba.



“The Italian Tarmac is broken in places but then smooth on the main roads, but Alba was good for setting up the car, a good confidence boost for myself and the team and for getting into the groove.”

