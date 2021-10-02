After winning Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras in 2020, six-time Portuguese champion and current national championship leader Armindo Araújo is well placed to talk about the event’s many challenges. This is what he’s had to say.

“It’s really nice to be here in the ERC, it’s always a pleasure. This rally is one of the most important rallies for us in the national championship and the stages are really important and traditional for all the people and the drivers and last year I won this rally so it was a good event for me.



“I know very well these stages of course but with this championship here it will be more difficult, but we have some point to achieve and the first point is to have the points for our national championship. At the moment I am leading the championship at the moment but Bruno [Magalhães] is pushing hard so I will try to win again. After that if it’s possible to go ahead in front of the ERC [drivers] I will try something, but the first point is the national championship, but we will see.



“We have a lot of experience me and Bruno and we are driving these stages and this championship for many years but we are enjoying a lot to be here with these drivers and these cars and I hope to be here in the next years.



“The surface here is typical from this area. With good weather we have a good grip but with bad weather the grip changes a lot and it will be a big challenge for us with the tyre choice and the position on the road so we have to be very clever all the rally because in some points it will be really slippery. But last year it was raining and I win the rally.”

