Michał Pryczek remains in the FIA ERC2 Championship hunt following a weekend of “adventures” on his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut.

The Subaru Historic Rally Team driver recovered to finish sixth in class after crashing on SS4 and overcoming a puncture on SS12 in the Impreza he shares with co-driver Krzysztof Marschal.



“We had some adventures,” said Pryczek. “We were hoping for a better result because we showed on the second loop we were able to do a better result, but unfortunately we could not do.”



After four rounds, Pryczek is fourth in the ERC2 standings with 74 points. Joint leaders Dmitry Feofanov and Dariusz Poloński have scored 92 points so far.

