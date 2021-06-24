Michał Pryczek said he was “glad I am here” following his FIA European Rally Championship debut in his native Poland last week.

Co-driven by his father Jacek, Pryczek finished fifth in ERC2 on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in the lone Subaru Impreza in the field.



“It was a very tough rally but we gained a lot of experience because it was our second start on gravel for us, I think it was an important rally mostly because now we know what to expect from our ERC2 rivals,” the Subaru Historic Rally Team driver said.



“The guys are really fast, I was struggling to keep up with them, but I think we did fine because on the stages where the road was in good condition we somehow managed to keep up with them. When the stages were destroyed our car doesn’t do well on these destroyed stages compared to the Swifts and the Yaris. For us the most important thing is the experience which we have gained, no we are much wise than before the rally.



“I really like ERC, the people are amazing and our rivals are really nice. We have had a lot of small chats with them between stages, they are nice people, I really enjoyed it and I am glad I am here.”

