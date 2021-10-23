Martin Rada heads into the final day of Rally Hungary with an advantage of almost one minute in the battle for Abarth Rally Cup glory.

Czech Rada, who is co-driven by compatriot Jaroslav Jugas, moved in front in his Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally when an electrical issue slowed Dariusz Poloński on SS7.



Pole Poloński had been leading comfortably at the time alongside co-driver Łukasz Sitek but will have to switch into fight-back mode through Sunday’s stages if he’s to extend his unbeaten run in the one-make category to five events.



Robert Gobbin from Italy completes the Abarth Rally Cup podium with new co-driver Fabio Grimaldi.

ERC Soria leads Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT but Mabellini is on course for title joy AN HOUR AGO

ERC Advantage Armstrong in ERC3/ERC3 Junior AN HOUR AGO