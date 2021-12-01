The rallying community is wishing Jean-Baptiste Franceschi a speedy recovery following his accident on Rallye du Var last weekend.
Franceschi started the French championship finale fresh from winning the FIA ERC3/ERC3 Junior titles*** on Rally Islas Canarias.
Driving a Renault Clio Rally4, the talented Frenchman claimed several stage wins but was injured in a crash on SS12.
Benoît Nogier, Commercial Racing Director, Alpine Racing, said: “Our thoughts are with Jean-Baptiste Franceschi who was one of our best assets this season. We all wish Jean-Baptiste a speedy recovery."
**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA
