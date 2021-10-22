Rally Hungary will be live on ERC Radio from today with reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes providing all the action and reaction from the Qualifying Stage.
ERC Radio will be live from 14h30 CET and will also be live from 19h00 CET when this evening’s opening superspecial gets underway.
ERC Radio is available via the ERC app or by clicking on the link atFIAERC.com.
