Rally Islas Canarias will be live on ERC Radio from 11h00 CET (10h00 local time) today (Friday).

Ace reporters Neil Cole – Julian Porter’s stand-in for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship finale – and Chris Rawes will be providing their expert reaction to the action with Mark Jones producing.



USEFUL RESOURCES

ClickHEREfor the leg one start order

ClickHEREfor the event itinerary

ClickHEREfor live timing

ClickHEREfor how to watch live

ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio

Ad

ERC Why I’m starting first in the ERC. By Yoann Bonato 3 HOURS AGO

ERC Friday on ERC Rally Islas Canarias 5 HOURS AGO