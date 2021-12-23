Rally3 cars, such as M-Sport Poland’s Ford Fiesta, will be even faster when the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship gets underway.

It follows a vote by the FIA World Motor Sport Council last week to approve a proposal from the FIA Rally Commission to change the restrictor size on Rally3 cars from 30mm to 31mm, which is expected to bring a power increase of 20hp.



M-Sport Poland head Maciej Woda explained: “So far the Ford Fiesta Rally3 has been great but it hasn’t quite been in the middle of Rally2 and Rally4. We have been working really hard together with the FIA to address this balance and we have now found a good middle ground. I would like to thank the FIA for their forward thinking on this matter. We need to remember Rally3 is a totally new category with no previous category to base performance on steps like this are only natural given we are all learning. It does highlight that there is a real effort from FIA to make sure the Rally3 category is in the right position for its intended users.”



Rally3 was introduced for the 2021 season as an affordable alternative to four-wheel drive with the Fiesta Rally3 the base for the FIA ERC Junior Championship.

