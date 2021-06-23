Ken Torn was wowed by the pace of M-Sport’s all-new Ford Fiesta Rally3 on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland’s high-speed gravel stages.

Stepping up to four-wheel drive in the FIA ERC Junior Championship as his prize for winning the ERC3 Junior title in 2020, Torn finished second to M-Sport Poland team-mate Jon Armstrong after a minor electrical issue slowed him on the opening morning.



Co-driven by fellow Estonian Kauri Pannas, Torn struck back on Sunday’s opening two stages with a brace of stage wins in an effort to maximise ERC Junior day points during the first outing for a Rally3 car on an FIA international-level event.



A particular highlight came on stage 12 when Torn, battling with Rally2 cars, set a time 1.7 seconds per kilometre faster than the best Rally2 Kit car on the rally.



“We made it to the finish which is the most important thing,” said Torn. “We made some progress and we knew where we could push more. We were happy with the pace and a bit surprised with how close we could compete with the Rally2 cars.”

