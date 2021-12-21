Jean-Baptiste Franceschi has reported “getting better, physically and mentally” following the crash on Rallye du Var last month that left him seriously injured.

Franceschi was hurt after crashing his Renault Clio Rally4 on the French championship finale, one week after he became FIA ERC3 and FIA ERC3 Junior champion on Rally Islas Canarias.



He said the messages of support he’s receiving are a constant source of strength as he eyes a return to competition as soon as possible.



Posting on Facebook 20 days after the accident, the talented French driver wrote: “Everything is getting better, physically and mentally. Still long days to recover well and be ready for the rest. I really want to thank the people around me that don’t give up, you’re amazing. And also all the messages I’ve received during this difficult time is a huge strength, thank you. One thing is for sure, I just want to go back behind the wheel.”

