Dani Sordo was on sensational FIA European Rally Championship form when he made his Azores Rallye debut back in September.

Driving a Hyundai i20 R5 alongside co-driver Cándido Carrera for Team MRF Tyres, Sordo completed the opening leg of the spectacular island event 4.0s ahead of Andreas Mikkelsen with home hero Ricardo Moura 0.5s behind in third.



Azores rookie Sordo started Tronqueira, the penultimate test of day one, 29.1s behind Moura, the 10-time local champion. But his stage-winning performance on SS5 cut Moura’s advantage to 6.4s heading to the day-closing Grupo Marques superspecial.



While Sordo made it through the two-by-two, 4.10-kilometre test trouble-free, Moura found his lane obscured by hanging dust and dropped time as a result.



Although back-to-back stage wins for Mikkelsen on the final morning put the Norwegian 1.9s ahead of his Spanish rival, he had no answer to the factory Hyundai FIA World Rally Championship ace on the first of two runs through the iconic Sete Cidades volcano stage.



Sordo’s stage best put him 0.1s behind prior to the Grupo Marques superspecial, and when Sordo went quickest on the quarry-based, the lead was his heading to midday service in Ponta Delgada.



But with his supply of new tyres depleted, Sordo faced a tall order to stay in front during the final afternoon’s three stages with a trio of fastest stage times from Mikkelsen ensuring the Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo driver’s first ERC win of the season by 14.8s.



Afterwards Sordo, who settled for second, said: “The Azores is an amazing place for rallying with a lot of spectators and I was really happy with the result.”

