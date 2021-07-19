Rovanperä, who earlier became the youngest winner of a round […]

Rovanperä, who earlier became the youngest winner of a round of the FIA World Rally Championship aged 20 years, nine months and 17 days, is pictured with former ERC Sporting Manager, rally team boss and WRC event winner Jean-Pierre Nicolas.



One year after his capture of the coveted award, Rovanpera finished second to Nikolay Gryazin on the main international event in a Ford Fiesta R5 run by M-Sport, his full FIA European Rally Championship debut.

ERC Revving up for Roma: 63 ERC crews enter to underline continued strong interest 16/07/2021 AT 20:12

ERC Revving up for Roma: Battistolli brings his fast-learning ERC mission home 16/07/2021 AT 10:09