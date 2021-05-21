Max Rendina, the organiser of the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally di Roma Capitale, has revealed his pride after the event was awarded the FIA’s Two Star Environmental Accreditation.

Rally di Roma Capitale joins the Azores Rallye in receiving this important certification with the announcement following confirmation earlier that ERC promoter has achieved Three Star status.Commenting on Rally di Roma Capitale’s latest achievement, Max Rendina said: “Receiving the two stars of the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme in a historic moment in which motorsport and environmental protection are getting closer is a pride for all our staff. Even rally events have wide margins to implement good behaviours and policies to improve the environmental impact on the hosting territory.He continued: “Probably no other sporting event, with the only exception of cycling, is so in contact with the hosting territory. We are always surrounded by the landscapes that welcome us and therefore we have the ethical duty to take care of these crucial aspects regarding environmental protection. I would like to thank all the people that gave us the privilege to be accredited with the two stars. We want this not to be the end point, but rather the starting point to build on for improving the green footprint of the Rally di Roma.”